The Ashe County chapter of Friends of the Library wraps up its 2019 season with its final meeting Wednesday, Oct. 23. The meeting starts at 11 a.m. in the Community Room, located downstairs in the Ashe County Library in West Jefferson.
County Librarian Suzanne Moore will present the State of the Library report, and Karen Moll will share brief highlights of Friends’ activities this past year and upcoming 2020 events.
Although there are no FOL meetings scheduled November through January, FOL volunteers stay busy year round by supporting library programs, children’s events and the annual FOL-sponsored poetry contest for county fifth-graders.
The Friends Corner, the primary fundraiser for FOL, is open all year whenever the library is open. Located near the circulation desk on the first floor of the library, it offers new and gently used books donated for sale to raise money for the library. Also for sale are special themed gift baskets, created by talented FOL volunteers. The baskets feature books, small gift items and knick-knacks, appropriate to the theme. Visit the Friends Corner to purchase books for your winter reading enjoyment and holiday gift giving. Don’t forget birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.
The Friends is a volunteer organization, started in 1975, and is always looking for energetic people to help with the meetings and FOL’s various projects and programming. Opportunities include the Friends’ Corner, the hospitality and special events committees, publicity, fundraising and public outreach. Anyone interested in volunteering or being considered for future FOL Board appointments can sign up at the registration desk at the meeting or contact Karen Moll at (336) 384-4255 or the library at (336) 846-2041.
FOL meets every fourth Wednesday of the month from February through October, except in September when the meeting is moved to coincide with the On The Same Page Literary Festival. Light refreshments are served at the meetings. All Friends functions are free and open to the public. New members are welcome and the membership, at $10 per year, includes a 10 percent discount off the books and other items donated for sale in the Friends Corner. Friends’ fundraising is used to supplement library programming, events, and other offerings.
FOL encourages everyone to attend the Oct. 23 meeting to celebrate another successful year for FOL and hear about plans for 2020.
Meantime, don’t forget the blood drive Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Community Room at the library. To schedule an appointment, register at the library’s Circulation Desk or on-line at RedCrossBlood.org. Walk-ins are always welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.