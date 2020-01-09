Ashe County welcomes first baby of new decade By Bailey Little bailey.little@ashepostandtimes.com Jan 9, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lizabeth Escudero-Flores and her daughter, Vanesa Escudero-Flores, with baby Alan Alexander Rivera-Escudero, who was born on New Year’s Day at Ashe Memorial Hospital. Photo by Melissa Lewis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — Lizabeth Escudero-Flores welcomed Ashe County’s first baby of 2020 on Jan 1. at Ashe Memorial Hospital.Alan Alexander Rivera-Escudero came into the world at 3:08 p.m. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 5.6 ounces and measured 20 inches long. Copyright © 2020 by Mountain Times Publications. Digital or printed dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ashe County Alan Alexander Rivera-escudero Lizabeth Escudero-flores Baby Long Decade World × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Jones House announces lineup for 2020 Spring Concert Series The Schaefer Center Presents Series announces lineup Coffee House Live! returns Jan. 11 in Ashe Co. The Absentee Gardeners: Mastering the garden Dear Naturalist: The Purple Leaves of Winter Old Rock School to host film, concert Jan. 10-11 Open Mic group to present poetry award Ashe County welcomes first baby of new decade Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines A weekday morning newsletter with a list of local news, sports and community headlines. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles1908 house demolished on Highway 321Letter: Pay gap is demoralizingWoman charged with DWI after rolling vehicle ThursdayMeat Camp man dies after vehicle rollover crashSheriff's reportsFirst baby of 2020 born at Watauga Med CenterWinter weather advisory issued for snow, sleet TuesdayPolice reportsReport: Riley to be new App State offensive coordinatorRegistration open for music lessons in Boone Images Videos CommentedLetter: Pay gap is demoralizing (17)Sunrise Boone organizes school walk-out, climate strike (7)Faculty concerned about student mental health ahead of enrollment growth (3)Letter: True Christianity (3)Local officials react to Trump's impeachment (3)Report: Clark to be named App State head football coach (2)High crimes and misnomers (1)Woman accused of embezzling over $400,000 from Carolina West (1)Board of Trustees extends Gillin's contract (1)David Wilson Brown files to face off with Foxx (1)
