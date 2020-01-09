NYD baby 2020

Lizabeth Escudero-Flores and her daughter, Vanesa Escudero-Flores, with baby Alan Alexander Rivera-Escudero, who was born on New Year’s Day at Ashe Memorial Hospital.

 Photo by Melissa Lewis

JEFFERSON — Lizabeth Escudero-Flores welcomed Ashe County’s first baby of 2020 on Jan 1. at Ashe Memorial Hospital.

Alan Alexander Rivera-Escudero came into the world at 3:08 p.m. He weighed in at 8 pounds, 5.6 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.