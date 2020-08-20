WEST JEFFERSON — Appalachian Regional Library is working on a new five-year plan and Ashe County Public Library needs to hear feedback from local leaders and community members.
Anthony Chow, associate professor in the Department of Library and Information Studies at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and his research assistant Kate Harrell, will be helping with a needs assessment and long range strategic planning in partnership and close collaboration with communities.
ACPL is currently recruiting individuals for a local steering committee to give it input on how the library can best serve the county. The library’s mission is to promote knowledge, reading and imagination, support and encourage lifelong learning. Another part of its mission is to contribute to the sense of community and economic wellbeing of Ashe County.
During the past five years, ACPL has focused on service priorities that enhance its mission with special programs and initiatives, such as Alphabet Ready by Kindergarten, Involving Books, The Good Neighbor Project, The Veteran History Project, Summer Reading and more. Staff strives to make the library a welcoming place that provides patrons with up-to-date technology and digital resources.
The library is always on the lookout for opportunities to partner with local organizations and support community needs.
Staff is currently looking for residents of Ashe County to help them understand what the community needs and wants and how they can best meet those needs over the next five years.
They want to know how the library is doing now and what they can or should be doing in the future. Staff would appreciate suggestions on who to interview and include in focus groups, perspectives on what the data it collects mean and what people think it should do to respond most effectively to that data.
As a member of the library’s steering committee, you will be asked to participate in four meetings that will last approximately 1.5 hours each. The third meeting will be the actual planning meeting and will last about 3 hours. Due to COVID-19, these meetings will most likely be held virtually, with an option to attend in-person. The first meeting is scheduled for 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 24.
If you are interested in this opportunity, call the library at (336) 846-2041, ext. 101 for more details.
