On Saturday June 12, the Ashe County Public Library will be kicking off the summer season with a variety of events, including this year’s kids Summer Reading Program, a Pet Adoption program and a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
This year’s kid’s Summer Reading theme will be “Tails and Tales,” which the library will celebrate by holding a pet adoption program in partnership with PARTNERS! Canines and Happy Tails Rescue.
According to Erin Courtner a director of Happy Tails Rescue the rescue will have several pets up for adoption, including both cats and dogs and possibly animals such as rabbits and Guinea pigs. The animal rescue will also be able to perform background checks on individuals interested on adopting a pet on the scene.
“I think it’s wonderful,” said Countner regarding their partnership with the Ashe County Library. “Not only is it getting them out and increasing their interest in reading but its showing them love of animals as well.”
The library will also be partnering with AppHealthCare to host a pop-up vaccination clinic that will take place at the same time. They will be offering both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, and will also be hosting a second clinic to provide the second dose for those getting the Pfizer shot (date to be announced).
Furthermore, Elwood’s Hatchet House located in Boone will be giving out $5 coupons to anyone who comes to the vaccination clinic and gets their COVID-19 vaccination. Information about Elwood’s Hatchet House can be found at www.elwoodshatchethouse.com/.
These events will take place Saturday, June 12, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the library parking lot located at 148 Library Road in West Jefferson.
Events currently taking place at the library are the 2021’s Virtual Teen Learning which began on June 1, and will continue until July 31. This year’s theme is “Read Up, Me Hearties!” The library hopes that teens will challenge themselves during the summer to explore and learn more about the world through tales of adventure.
This year the library has transitioned their traditional summer learning program into a primarily virtual program. Teen Take-Home Kits will be available at the library for teens enrolled in Teen Summer Learning, and teens can use the activities from their kits to earn points.
In addition to kits, teens can also earn points by reading or by completing any of the virtual learning activities. Participants should register before submitting activities. Registration can be found at arlibrary.libguides.com/ashesummer21/teens.
For more information about these events visit the Ashe County Public Library at www.arlibrary.org/ashe or call (336) 846-2041.
