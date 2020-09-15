JEFFERSON — The Fire Association held an annual Sept. 11 memorial service on Sunday, Sept. 13, at 3 p.m., at Ashe County Courthouse. The Veterans Memorial Day service also took place at the event since it was not held on Memorial Day due to COVID-19.
The 9/11 service has been held in the county for the past 19 years.
The event began with a prayer and the presentation of the colors with a placement of the memorial wreath. The singing of the National Anthem was performed by Tanya Hudler and Susie Baldwin.
There was a reading of the times for the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. The ringing of the bell to honor fallen firefighters. The code 5-5-5-5 was used in memory and tribute to these firefighters in memory and tribute to their lives.
To conclude the 9/11 memorial, “Taps” was played and the following was read aloud:
“The aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001, resulted in 2,977 deaths. Included in those deaths were 343 firefighters, 8 EMS personnel and 60 law enforcement officers. May we never forget the ultimate sacrifice our brothers and sisters made that day and continue to remember the legacy they left behind.”
The ceremony was then turned over to Joshua Roten, owner of Ashelawn Memorial Chapel, Gardens and Badger Funeral Home to honor veterans who died in Ashe County from May of 2019 to May of 2020.
Reading the “Roll of Honor” containing the names of these veterans were Capt. Linda Carrow, Ashe County Veteran’s Officer Darryl Vaughn, Lt. Darrel McClure and Sheriff B. Phil Howell.
Susie Baldwin, along with Tanya Hudler and her daughters, Kenadie and Kirklyn, performed “Amazing Grace.”
Along with several community members, present were members of the Marine Corps League, the ASCO, Ashe County Veterans Services, Sen. Deanna Ballard and former Rep. Jonathan Jordan.
