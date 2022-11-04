Ashe County Cheese is North Carolina’s largest cheese manufacturer, located just 25 miles northeast of downtown Boone, in another historic town called West Jefferson. This local landmark produces more than 40,000 pounds of cheese every week, but not just one cheese. They produce 20 different varieties.
Ashe County and Jefferson are both historic by name. The County is named after the first Governor of North Carolina (Samuel Ashe) and the city after the third President of the United States (Thomas Jefferson). This cheese business started in 1930. While that may not be historic in the realm of Ashe and Jefferson, it is remarkable for the town of West Jefferson.
The Ashe County Cheese store and production facility is a great “day trip” for anyone in Boone’s surrounding area—just a 30-minute drive to the northeast of Boone. Not only is it entertaining to see them make the cheese, it’s fun to walk across the street and buy it, too.
In the production facility you can see the actual process of making cheese, from start to finish. They are open year-round and at no charge. (However, you should call or check the website for production days and hours.)
When you get there, the first thing you will see standing outside the factory are three big metal cows standing about 10-feet tall. It is art in a public place called simply “The Three Cows.” It was designed by metal artist Steven Willingham, but it was manufactured and installed by students in a welding class at the nearby Ashe County High School in 2011. They’ve been standing guard for 11 years now.
The store is across the street. That is where you want to go after the tour. In there you will find everything they make—and more.
Cheese, butter, homemade fudge, fresh cheese curds. You will find a wide variety of wine from many local and regional vineyards. There is old-fashioned scooped ice cream, snacks, candies and gifts.
Ashe County Cheese Store is open six days a week, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (They are closed Sundays.)
They make and sell more than 20 varieties of cheese and also their own County Butter, homemade fudge and (everyone’s favorite) cheese curds.
Cheese curds are small pieces of curdled milk, roughly the size of peanuts in the shell, with a mild and cheddar-like flavor. Fresh cheese curds have a rubbery texture that causes a squeak when you bite into them. Curds are often eaten plain or with herbs, garlic, and spices.
There have been several owners of the store over the years, beginning in 1930. The Kraft Corporation (yes, that company) came into the West Jefferson area and helped to consolidate the various small community cheese plants in the area. They provided them, among other things, with expertise and distribution, making them a nationwide cheese company.
Kraft operated this plant until 1975 when they sold it to one of their onsite managers, Chesley Hazelwood. He operated the business until his death in 1980. In 1981, his widow Mrs. Hazelwood sold the company to Jerry Glick and Doug Rudersdorf, two partners coming from Wisconsin (the “Cheese Capital of America”). They remodeled and upgraded both the cheese plant and the retail store. They were the ones that added the “viewing room” in the production plant—making it one of the most popular tourist attractions in all of North Carolina.
In 1986, Ashe County Cheese was sold again—this time to an investment firm, Finevest Services of Connecticut. Then in 1991, Finevest reorganized to be Interlaken Capital, another investment company.
In 1994, Interlaken sold Ashe County Cheese to Newburg Corners Cheese, out of Wisconsin, owned by two men, Mike Everhart and Tom Torkelson, the current owners. Torkelson has won many national and international Awards for his cheeses. In 2007, he was awarded the distinction of Wisconsin’s Master Cheesemaker.
In 2004, Ashe County Cheese split into two separate companies running The Plant and The Cheese Store. The two separate companies still work closely together to turn our thousands of products per year.
The plant has seen many upgrades since 1994 although this still makes the old-style “Cheddar Daisy Wheels” (large and small circular wheels of cheese.)
Its original Sienna Cheese (and its many varieties) is still the most popular. Its newest variety, Juusto Cheese (a mild Scandinavian cheese) is also a best seller.
Ashe County Cheese has been churning it out for more than nine decades (92 years). With your support, they hope to reach and celebrate 100 years soon.
Ashe County Cheese Company works with many organizations with their fundraising needs. They have prepackaged gift boxes that range from $10 to $20, leaving you a notable profit. See their website or call (800) 445-1378.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.