BOONE — Members of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare System and others recognized the Schaefer family on June 10 for the family’s $3 million donation for the future Schaefer Family Patient Care Tower at Watauga Medical Center.
Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer had joined together with their family, Marla Schaefer and Steve Weishoff, to make the donation to the hospital.
According to ARHS, the Schaefers have been great friends to to the hospital system throughout the years. Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer both recently experienced significant health challenges and turned to ARHS to walk with them through their journey of healing.
For a total of 70 days and nights over the last two years, Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer considered the hospitalists, doctors and nurses at Watauga Medical Center to be their extended family, describing them as “our angels with invisible wings who provided comfort and care on a daily basis.” The two referred to the hospital as their “home away from home.”
During the June 10 event, Bonnie Schaefer said she spent all of that time in the hospital due to an autoimmune disease. Jamie Schaefer followed up by saying she battled breast cancer and melanoma. The two named off each doctor, nurse, dietary staff, lab technicians, cleaning staff and chaplain who had a hand in their care and recovery, and asked each of them to stand in front of those gathered at the event to be recognized.
“They saved my life,” Bonnie Schaefer said. “For that I am so grateful. As a result, we decided to make the hospital better.”
Chuck Mantooth, president and CEO of ARHS, said to the crowd that patients expect good clinical judgment at the hospital, but what makes the difference is the compassionate care that is provided — which is what he said the Schaefer’s found at ARHS.
“While the Schaefers have the means and opportunity to seek health care from anywhere in the world, they trusted Appalachian Regional Healthcare System with life-saving medical care, chronic disease management, surgical services, emergency care, intensive care — as well as several other service lines and specialists,” ARHS stated. “Fortunately, they are both on the road to good health and they only return to the hospital for routine care these days.”
But while they were in the hospital, the Schaefers realized that the world-class health care they received from the people of Watauga Medical Center didn’t necessarily match the aging physical building.
“They say people make a place and it’s a good thing, because the core hospital, built in 1967, is dated, in disrepair and in need of improvement,” said Bonnie Schaefer.
“Watauga Medical Center offers life-saving medical care to those living in the High Country,” Jamie Schaefer said. “The patients and health care professionals need and deserve a new, state-of-the-art hospital.”
In a tradition as long-standing as the Schaefer family itself, they are taking steps to ensure that everyone continues to receive the same high standard of care they did — for generations to come — in a brand new, modern patient care tower.
Rob Hudspeth, president of the Appalachian Regional Healthcare Foundation and senior vice president for system advancement for ARHS, said the health care system is on the cusp of investing $110 million in a “transformational change” system-wide for ARHS. The bed tower itself will offer larger patient rooms, modern surgery suites, a new women’s health center and an intensive care unit, he said.
“I would like to thank Bonnie and Jamie Schaefer, Marla Schaefer and Steve Weishoff for their generosity in providing the lead gift for a new 48-bed hospital tower,” Hudspeth said “This historic investment will fuel the future of health care in the High Country, ensure access to continued technological improvements and allow us to reimagine our community hospital to address the ever-changing world of health care.”
Hudspeth said that the new 48-bed hospital tower will mean new opportunities for nurses, doctors and clinicians.
To learn more about the hospital expansion project, visit apprhs.org/wmc-expansion/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.