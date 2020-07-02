SPRUCE PINE — The Orchard at Altapass announced on June 30 that some of its apples are ready for picking just ahead of the July 4 weekend.
Two of the Orchard’s early favorites are ready for picking a few weeks before expected. A Yellow Transparent — Lodi — arrived first, with Early/Red Blaze following closely. These sweet/tart apples are great for pies and sauce, as well as just for eating.
“We’ve had several inquiries about the transparents,” said Beth Hilton, executive director of the Orchard. “They are a traditional heirloom apple that recalls happy childhood memories. And that’s what the Orchard is all about. Tradition. Heritage. Saving the Good Stuff. And the Orchard is now open on Fridays. We hope folks will come, pick some apples, take a walk on the trails, enjoy the views and get a taste of a simpler time in the mountains.”
The Orchard is located at 1025 Orchard Road near Spruce Pine at mm 328.3 on the Blue Ridge Parkway and is a not-for-profit working orchard, music and educational venue. Hours are from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday.
The Orchard is family and pet-friendly. Wheelchair accessible. For information, visit altapassorchard.org or call (828) 765-9531.
