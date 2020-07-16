BOONE — On July 10, AppalCART announced that 24 bus stops will be removed from the company’s routes “to try and lessen the time passengers are spending on the buses in a confined area,” according to the announcement.
The following is a list of stops that will be removed, effective Aug. 10:
- Top of Bodenheimer (Going up Bodenheimer)
- ASU Main Entrance
- Studio West
- ASU Walker Hall/ Rivers Street
- Dan’l Boone Inn
- ASU Child Development Center
- Applebee’s
- Homespun Hills
- W. King Street/ Water Street
- Earth Fare
- Town Hall
- Graggville Road
- Boone Bagelry
- ASU University Hall
- Horn in the West Drive
- App South PSI
- Brookhollow Road/ Bluebird Lane
- Old Waterloo
- Gilbert Barnes Road
- Old Bristol/US 421
- US 421/Old Bristol
- Hardin Street/ Daulph Blan Street
- Hub Brown Road
- Feids Way
“These changes should allow the buses to stop less frequently to keep air circulating on the bus. They will also assist in improving on-time performance,” the release stated.
Effective June 29, AppalCART began requiring all passengers to wear face coverings, except those younger than 10 and who cannot wear a face covering due to a medical or behavioral condition.
For more information and additional updates from AppalCART, visit www.appalcart.com.
