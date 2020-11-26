BOONE — A longer-than-usual winter break during the pandemic and an outpouring of support from the university and community have spurred Campus Dining at Appalachian State University to offer free, chef-inspired meals to those in need in the university community from Dec. 11–Jan. 14, 2021.
Food provided through the Meals for Mountaineers program will be available at no charge to all App State faculty, staff and students in need during the university’s winter break while Campus Dining is closed. Support from the university and the community has made the program possible.
“The long break, the pandemic and the impacts of the crisis on the economy are all testing the members of our community,” said John Eckman, App State’s associate vice chancellor for campus services. “We have concerns about the possibility for greater food insecurity due to COVID-19. This program is an opportunity for the university and the greater community to come together to support one another.”
In addition to providing needed nutritional resources, the program will allow employees who wish to keep working over winter break to do so; eliminate food waste of perishables and food items close to expiring; and allow community partners, donors and individuals to make year-end charitable and in-kind donations.
On weekdays during the program, faculty, staff and students can pick up a hot lunch along with a prepared dinner and breakfast for the next day. Weekender and Celebration boxes, which include ingredients for three meals per day, are available for weekends and holiday breaks.
Those wishing to participate are asked to complete the intake form located on the Meals for Mountaineers webpage for weekday and weekend requests. Dietary restrictions can be noted on the form and will be accommodated.
Director of Campus Dining Pam Cline said, “This program is a 360-degree effort to support the community — from keeping our employees working, to feeding our colleagues and students who may need extra support during this time.”
