BOONE — Despite the rain, children of all ages and their families gathered outside of the Watauga County Community Recreation Center on Thursday night in anticipation for the Easter EGGstravaganza hunt.

Three separate egg hunting activities were available based on age range. Families went to the field in time increments to ensure there were enough eggs for all the children participating. Golden eggs were hidden for kids to redeem at the town of Boone booth to receive larger gifts. Gift baskets were given based on which scavenger egg hunt the child was in.

easter3.JPG

Grant Lakeford, Emma Lakeford, Briana Tolbert and Luke Galante making air dry imprint ornaments.
easter4.JPG

Keron Poteat painting Laurel Rogers face.
Easter1.JPG

Judah Weseman makes a candle with Sandy Utt.
easter5.JPG

Clara Chenausky and Brad Chenausky after Clara’s face was painted.
Easter7.JPG

Mascots from Watauga County Humane Society, Appalachian Football Club and ocal artist M.T. LeBlanc as his character Freddie Bunny.
easter6.JPG

Paige Henderson with the downtown Boone Development Association.

