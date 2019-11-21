BOONE — The 17th annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition is accepting submissions for the competition until 5 p.m. on Nov. 22.
“We have a lot of submissions coming in, and once the competition closes, jurors will begin the process of going through every image, and narrowing the exhibition to approximately 50 images which will be selected for the AMPC exhibition this year which runs from March 6–June 1, 2020, in the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts,” said AMPC organizer Rich Campbell
The Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition will showcase images in numerous categories and more than $4,000 in cash and prizes for the prize winning photographs.
“We are also excited about continuing our popular initiative this year where everyone who submits an image to the AMPC will have the opportunity to register for a large number of Portfolio Review Sessions with some jurors, professional photographers, and others in the photography industry,” said Campbell. “This initiative is designed to be an informative and educational opportunity made available, free of charge, for as many people as possible who have submitted images to the AMPC this year.”
Jurors J. Scott Graham, Joan Book and Erin Durham will review all entries and narrow them down to approximately 50 images that will be displayed in exhibition at the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts in Boone from March 6 to June 1, 2020. From those images, the judges will select the final winners which will be showcased during the exhibition and at the 24th annual Banff Film Festival, which is on March 20-21, 2020.
For more information about this photography competition, please visit www.appmtnphotocomp.org, or call Outdoor Programs at (828) 262-2475.
