BOONE — Today and Saturday, Dec. 7, area residents who have overdue books or fines for books previously returned late will have a chance to redeem themselves at the Watauga County Public Library.
Bring in cans of staple food items, and a credit of $1 per can will be applied toward fees levied for late returns. All canned foods will be given to the Watauga County Hunger Coalition for local distribution to those in need. (Canned food redemption may be applied to late fees only, not toward damaged or lost items).
The main library is located at 140 Queen St. in downtown Boone, and the branch library is located at 1085 Old U.S. 421 in Sugar Grove. Both are participating in “Amnesty Week.” For more information, call the Watauga Public Library at (828) 264-8784.
