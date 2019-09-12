The August issue of the American Legion Dispatch reports that on July 30, President Trump signed S. 504, which sets new dates for veteran eligibility for American Legion Membership. If you served in the military at any time between Dec. 7, 1941 and the present and received an honorable discharge, you now qualify for membership in the American Legion.
Boone Post 130 holds monthly meetings on the first Thursday of the month at 135 Bear Trail, which is a left turn off of Grand Blvd. Dues are $35 per year. Contact Membership Coordinator A.R. Moody at vmoody@skybest.com or call (828) 963-5608 for more information on membership, dues or general questions.
