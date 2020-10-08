ASHE COUNTY — The Ashe County Sheriff's Office is doing its part to ensure a safe and fun Halloween for all this year, unveiling an interactive map of trick-or-treating locations in Ashe County.
According to Ashe County Sheriff B. Phil Howell, the map is just another way for the ACSO to be involved in the community, while also making sure people can celebrate safely.
Howell said the idea came to him a couple of years ago. He thought it'd be nice for parents like himself to be aware of all of the options when trick-or-treating.
The map shows businesses, organizations and churches that are having trick-or-treat events or are giving things out on Halloween. Participating organizations can sign up to be on the map on the Sheriff's Office's website, where they will then be screened.
To be on the listed, submissions must be from a business, organization, governmental agency or church with a physical address in Ashe County that can be located with Google Maps. Participants are responsible for their own candy/supplies, must have a clearly-defined timeframe and the intention for this is to be as safe as possible and not a scary experience for the children.
According to the website, the map will not be finalized until Oct. 28.
To check out the map or sign up, visit www.ashesheriff.com/news/halloween-drive-thru-map/.
