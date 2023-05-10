AVERY COUNTY — After completing a 10-week course, fifth graders around the county recently graduated from the D.A.R.E. program.

John Hicks brought the program back to Avery County in 2021 when Riverside Elementary had the county’s first graduating D.A.R.E. class in 20 years. Hicks recently retired, so Larry Moore, School Resource Officer at Avery Middle School, stepped into the role this year to take his place. Now, with one year and a few classes under his belt, he said that he is looking forward to continuing to do this for years to come.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.