WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School’s senior students were showered with scholarships Tuesday, May 14, as community members, principals, students and others announced 159 scholarship winners after a dinner served by staff and students. In total, ACHS students received $1,441,456 in scholarship funds.
Before the scholarships were announced, Ashe County Schools Director of Accountability/Testing and Career and Technical Education Joallen Lowder spoke to the soon-to-be graduates.
“In 14 days, those anxious, young 14-year-olds that walked in the doors of Ashe County High School will walk out as graduates,” Lowder said. “Tonight is just a small portion of the things that are happening. This is a big deal.”
During the ceremony, ACHS Principal Amanda Hipp expressed her feelings for the class of 2019.
“I am so proud of every single student that is in here tonight,” Hipp said. “I’ve watched y’all grow from freshman to seniors, and y’all have my heart. You are a wonderful group of young people.”
