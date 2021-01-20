SPRUCE PINE — Founded in 2019, the A.M.Y. Wellness Foundation was formed to help strengthen the ability of these community members and organizations to assist those facing insecurities related to food, housing and mental health. Although A.M.Y.’s founders could not have foreseen the events to come in 2020, the previous year could not have been a better time to form an organization with the purpose of serving others and promoting the health of the community.
This past year, A.M.Y. awarded 40 grants in the amount of $3,379,890 in philanthropic support and held 14 community outreach events, according to the charitable organization’s annual report. This effort culminated in 22,993 miles driven by volunteers of My Neighbors for seniors and elder care, 800 households being served by the Garden Share program over a 10-week period, and 100 community members forming a housing coalition to address housing needs across the three counties.
The influx of grants and charitable opportunities came as A.M.Y. adjusted its funding strategy in order to respond to the demand that became present when the pandemic began in March of last year.
“With the pandemic, we shifted priorities. In the beginning of Spring after we did our regional convening meetings, we decided that the best thing we could do to respond would be to not hold our funds to a grant cycle. We decided that we wanted to be more available to organizations in need when they needed it most,” Caitlin Trew-Johnson, A.M.Y. Marketing and Communications Director, said.
This meant that community organizations that were experiencing budget shortfalls or increased demand were able to receive grant funding and continue their mission of service. These organizations include the following in various categories:
Access to Care
Intermountain Children Services, a comprehensive early childhood education program, was able to purchase health screening equipment with support from A.M.Y. After conducting screenings on hearing, blood pressure and vision, the organization was able to identify 13 children who needed glasses. The grant partnership also reduced unnecessary referrals, eliminating cost to families, the uninsured and insurance providers.
Education
Through Blue Ridge Partnership for Children, A.M.Y. was able to expand the Blue Ridge Healthy Families program into Avery County, thus furthering the goal of preventing child abuse and neglect. A.M.Y. helped support the Jason Project, a program that provides a positive impact to youth who are at risk of mental health or addiction problems, by expanding the program from Avery to Mitchell and Yancey counties. Partners Aligned Toward Health also saw support through its Youth to Youth Program, Cougar Fit and Sizzlin’ Summer Series. Williams YMCA provided subsidies to low-income families and expanded its health intervention programs to Mitchell County.
“The Delay the Disease Parkinson’s program that A.M.Y. helped fund is typically a 12-week, exercised-based program where those diagnosed with Parkinson’s get to come in and workout twice a week. Right now the number is a little limited, but they’re still coming in and receiving physical activity and brain work, which means we’re doing crossword puzzles, word searches, all sorts of fun things,” Lauren Wilson, Director of Healthy Living at Williams YMCA, said.
Economic Stability
Mayland Community College received funds meant to support its entrepreneurship center to help residents start or grow their business. Pisgah Legal Services in Spruce Pine exceeding its goal to provide legal intervention to more than 500 low-income residents in the three counties, including assistance to obtain or enforce protective orders against domestic violence, obtain employment authorization for immigrants, obtain or preserve eligibility for housing assistance and help obtain or maintain custody of children in cases where domestic violence or child abuse occurred.
Food Security
Feed-A-Child was able to secure a new facility and transportation in order to distribute approximately 40,000 pounds of food to children through the Yancey County School system and other community organizations. The Reconciliation House received funds toward its building expansion project. TRACTOR Food and Farms increased its reach to provide Community Support Agriculture (CSA) to those who screen positive for food insecurity. A.M.Y. also funded three acres of diversified vegetable farms and gardens that allowed Dig In! to expand production and food distribution programs in Yancey County.
“We believe that the resources we need to feed each other are available in our community, and this is the first time that a foundation from this community supported us in this way and allowed us to act and increase our capacity,” Kathleen Wood, Executive Director of Dig In!, said.
Interpersonal Violence and Toxic Stress
Mitchell County SafePlace, an organization that provides shelter to survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence, held prevention education programs with middle school students, sheltered 29 individuals and provided assistance to nearly 200 others.
Transportation
My Neighbors were able to reimburse drivers who provided their own vehicles to transport seniors in Yancey County. The transportation authorities of the three counties were able to purchase software that helped coordinate the transportation across the three counties, culminating in 58 collaborate rides through the partnership so far.
Capacity Building
Capacity support was given to Camp Spring Creek to provide training to 10 teachers in Mitchell County Schools and to MY Neighbors to cover bookkeeping costs. Spruce Pine Montessori School also received capacity building support. Williams YMCA was able to rehire staff and accommodate new restrictions related to the pandemic. Mayland Community College received a grant to aid the Avery High School EMT program. CareReach and Toe River Project Access received grants to support low-income residents in Yancey and Mitchell counties as well.
COVID-19
To date, A.M.Y, has given 10 organizations Family Resilience and COVID-19 Rapid Response Increased Impact Grants totaling $448,000 through its partnership with the High Country Charitable Foundation. These funds were allotted to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, Mitchell Community Health Partnership, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, Reconciliation House and Partners Aligned Toward Health.
“By combining resources with High Country Charitable Foundation, AMY was able to support more organizations serving our communities in need than we would have been able to without this collaboration,” said Luke Howe, Executive Director of AMY Wellness Foundation. “We are very grateful to HCCF for their partnership and support.”
