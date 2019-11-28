A Designer’s Touch by Lauren, an award-winning interior design firm, is now in the High Country.
“I’m excited to become an entrepreneur and look forward to using my years of experience to help my clients realize their dreams,” said Lauren Brown, the founder of the company. “In the months I’ve been planning the launch, I’ve met some amazing people who have offered their support, including nationally known designer/author Shayla Copas who has given be a great deal of encouragement.”
Inspired by her time living in Japan, her trademark designs aim to create a tranquil environment that incorporates elements of nature through color, water features and artwork. Brown began her career providing design services nationally and internationally for major retailer in High Point and Hickory. She was consistently recognized by the president of Thomasville Furniture as the runner-up for Top Designer of 350 in the Corporate Stores nationally. The district manager of Thomasville selected her to mentor other designers on the importance of being authentic, approachable and designing with passion.
The American Consulate to the Saudi Arabian Government sent a letter of appreciation and commended her for three villas she designed for the Sheik of Bahrain and the excellent service she provided the Sheik and his wife. Her work has been featured in the Charlotte Observer, Architectural Digest and Boca Raton Magazine, and has been in the “Million Dollar Club” for 27 years.
Brown says her greatest joy is the relationships she has developed with her clients. “I like to work in a very collaborative way with my clients, using my skills, experience and passion for designing to allow them to realize their vision and dream.”
“I’ve been blessed to do what I love, and I feel it’s important to pay it forward. That’s why I’m volunteering to help Oasis, a nonprofit organization devoted to ending domestic violence and sexual abuse. I will help them make their spaces warmer and more inviting. One of our early projects is making quilts for the women in the shelters.
Boone Paint has generously provided fabric samples to help make that happen.” Additionally, quilters in the High Country have generously offered their time and love to make 13 quilts for Valentine’s Day.
A Designer’s Touch by Lauren is a full-service interior design firm offering Luxury Designer for the Day, where Brown takes clients to the Hickory Furniture Mart, design-to-sell home staging and design consulting services for home builders. For more information, visit www.adesignerstouchbylauren.com or visit the firm on Instagram, Facebook or Pinterest.
