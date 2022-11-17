HIGH COUNTRY — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with more than 100 trees and wreaths displayed across the High Country as part of the Western Youth Network (WYN) annual Festival of Trees.

The trees are decorated by designers, retailers, High Country businesses and individuals — and displayed at public locations in West Jefferson, Boone, Blowing Rock, Banner Elk and the Linville area. Decorated trees, many with extra gifts and gift certificates, will be sold on an online auction which opened at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

