BOONE – The first headliner event of the High Country Jazz Festival takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, at the Appalachian Theatre when the jazz vocal group New York Voices takes the stage of the historic venue.
According to the Boston Herald, “New York Voices lives up to its reputation as the most exciting vocal ensemble in current jazz... to collect such quality voices in one group is rare enough, yet the real trick of New York Voices is how well they mesh.”
Their concert is but one of nearly a dozen free and ticketed events at ten different locations in Boone and Blowing Rock from June 8 through 12, 2022. Tickets are now on sale via the website at www.highcountryjazzfestival.org.
Todd Wright, known throughout the area as “the Ambassador for Jazz in Western North Carolina,” said, “I first heard the jazz vocal group New York Voices shortly after the group’s formation back in 1987 and knew immediately that they should be showcased in any jazz festival with which I had a part. Fortunately, that dream has now come to fruition and I am thrilled to welcome them to the High Country to ‘jazzle’ (a combination of jazz and dazzle) us with their highly-acclaimed artistry.”
New York Voices has refined their musical story to a high art with close-knit voicings, inspired arrangements, and unparalleled vocal blend. From hard driving swing to lush ballads, you’ll hear adventurous and meaningful renditions of many of your favorites from the American songbook.
Sponsored by Explore Boone and Mast General Store, the High Country Jazz Festival is a collaborative project that aims “to host exceptional and engaging jazz experiences for local residents and regional audiences with proceeds to support arts, education, and civic programs that enrich our High Country home.”
Additional headliner performances include Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Orchestra at the newly-renovated Appalachian Theatre with the Stephen Gordon Trio performing outdoors under a tent at the Chetola Resort. Additional festival affiliated events will be hosted by the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, Casa Rustica, High Country Jazz Society, Lost Province, Ransom Pub, and the Town of Boone. The events include outdoor concerts, late night jams, jazz lunches, and a popular jazz-themed film.
Individual event sponsors include Allen Wealth Management, Blue Ridge Energy, Creekside Electronics, Footsloggers, Maureen and David Moses, the Rosemyr Corporation, and Village Jewelers. Additional support is provided by Chetola Resort, the law firm of Deal, Moseley & Smith, LLP, Wendy and Mike Brenner, Julie and Bob Gates, Grandfather Winery, the Kennedy Herterich Foundation, New River Power & Light, the Town of Blowing Rock, the Town of Boone, Valle Crucis Conference Center, Watauga Arts Council and other generous individual donors.
Festival media sponsors are the Curtis Media Group and Mountain Times Publications, The Blowing Rocket and the Watauga Democrat, with additional support from WDAV 88.9 and WCNC 88.7 and Yes! Weekly.
The inaugural High Country Jazz Festival kicks off at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8 with a public screening of MGM’s classic 1956 romantic musical comedy film “High Society” at the Appalachian Theatre. This musical remake of the Philip Barry play, “The Philadelphia Story” stars Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra, and the incomparable jazz legend Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong and his all-star band.
This event is followed by two free intimate jazz showcases. From 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, Afternoon Jazz with the Swing Guitars takes place at Lost Province, with a 6 to 9 p.m. A Jazz Dinner at Casa Rustica featuring local jazz legends Todd Wright and Andy Page. Advance reservations are suggested as seating is limited.
On Friday, June 10, the Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) will host a talk entitled, “Personalities in Jazz: A North Carolina Connection” at 11 a.m. which is free for BRAHM members and $8 for the public. The Town of Boone is hosting a free event at 5:30 p.m. at the Jones House in Boone featuring the Todd Wright Jazz All-Stars featuring musicians Todd Wright on saxophone, Rick Simerly on trombone, Steve Davidowski on keyboard, Andy Page on guitar, Adam Booker on bass, and Rick Dilling on drums.
For links to purchase seats for the ticketed events, and a complete performance schedule for the entire festival, visit the website at www.highcountryjazzfestival.org.
