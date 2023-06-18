LANSING — Greater Lansing Area Development invited New River Conservancy and Keep Ashe Beautiful to participate in a New River Cleanup on Wednesday, June 21. River Cleanups are crucial to protecting the waters, woodlands, and wildlife of the New River Watershed. Pollution in the New River can harm physical habitat, transport chemical pollutants, threaten aquatic life, and interfere with human uses of the river. However, each year the New River Conservancy gets help from our partners and River Cleanup Volunteers to remove trash from the river.
For the June 21 Cleanup, volunteers will meet at the junction of Deep Ford Road and Parker Eller Road and take out just past N. Fork New River Road bridge on Silas Creek. This is about a two to three hour trip. Bring your own craft, kayak, canoe, or raft if you have it. Bring your own Personal Floatation Device as well. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Pre-registration is requested in order to provide everyone with supplies and snacks.
