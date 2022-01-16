BEECH MOUNTAIN — The Town of Beech Mountain has new electric vehicle charging stations accessible in its new paved parking lot. While the charging stations are free, the lot is pay-to-park, via a downloadable app or QR code. The two EV charging stations can serve a total of four vehicles at a time.
Funding for the parking lot and the charging station was provided by the Beech Mountain Tourism Development Authority.
The new parking lot is just across from the new location of the town sledding hill on Bark Park Way. It’s located near shops and restaurants, a new playground, the Bark Park and new bathrooms, which are under construction.
The Bark Park, playground and sledding hill are all managed by the Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation department, and all are free of charge. They are open from dawn until dusk seven days a week.
For more information about the charging stations or other amenities in the Town of Beech Mountain, call the Visitor Center at (828) 387-9283.
