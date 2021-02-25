BOONE – “It’s never too late,” is the message being spread by High Country author Connie Czepiel, in her new book “Dream On! The Alarm Clock of Your Life Hasn’t Gone Off Yet.”
Czepiel’s better-late-than never approach to life is detailed in her book, as she discusses personal experiences such as serving in Botswana with Peace Corps, working with Samaritan’s Purse in North Vietnam, serving with Missions Aviation Fellowship in New Guinea and off Madagascar with Mercy Ships all at age 60-plus.
“I want to encourage people not to give up on their dreams, as I accomplished many of mine later in life,” said Czepiel. “I want people to use my life as an inspiration. For example, much of what I write the book about takes place between the ages of 60 and 72.”
According to Czepiel, encouragement from friends and family, along with a desire to share her story with a broader audience are factors which spurred the writing process along. Her book, which was published in November of 2020 is currently available for purchase at online book sellers.
“I want to help others to realize their dreams too. So, in every other chapter I share lessons I have learned about how to keep your dreams alive, how to remodel them if need be or how to come up with new ones,” said Czepiel. “So, I share dream strategies and give practical steps that people can take regarding their dreams.”
Having accomplished her own dream of always wanting to write a book, Czepiel continues to offer encouragement to people wishing to tackle their own life goals, even in the midst of the global pandemic.
“So many have lost their dreams during COVID and I want to encourage people not to give up. That they can take the essence of their dreams and come up with new or remodeled ones,” said Czepiel. “I want to encourage people that even during this lockdown, they can change their focus from all the negativity and use this time to accomplish some positive things.”
Aside from “Dream On! The Alarm Clock of Your Life Hasn’t Gone Off Yet,” Czepiel has also written a book called “Wounded No More! An Individualized Plan to Heal Church Wounds” which aims to restore hope and faith to those who have had negative experiences within the church.
“People don’t want to admit that things are going wrong in our churches, people are getting hurt, and few people take the time to minister to those who have left. Many are feeling alone and hopeless in their pain,” said Czepiel. “I want them to know that others see some of the harmful issues in the church too. They are real-even though most people don’t want to talk about them.”
“I want to remind them that God sees, God knows and God cares about what they have been through,” said Czepiel.
