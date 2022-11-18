NEWLAND — Newland Elementary School was one of many organizations to honor area veterans leading up to Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.
NES held its ceremony on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8, in which area veterans were invited to come and participate. Students could invite veterans to the ceremony, which included a Presentation of Colors from Scouts BSA Pack 807, the cub master of which is Alice Courtland. NES students also performed the song of each branch of the Armed Forces, giving the chance for veterans in the room to stand during their respective songs.
“I’m so thankful for Joy (Pritz) and Kelly (Ward) for getting all of the together, ”NES principal Tamara Presnell said.
In total, around 15 veterans attended the event. Ward presented a video consisting of interviews with pre-K through fifth-grade students about what Veterans Day means to them. After the ceremony ended, veterans were invited to eat breakfast in the cafeteria. Students who invited veterans were allowed to stay and eat with them. The culinary program at Avery County High School provided a lot of the food, Presnell said, and the rest of it came from Ingles and Little Deer Cafe.
“It went really well,” she said. “It was a really good community event.”
