NEWLAND — Newland Elementary School was one of many organizations to honor area veterans leading up to Veterans Day on Friday, Nov. 11.

NES held its ceremony on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 8, in which area veterans were invited to come and participate. Students could invite veterans to the ceremony, which included a Presentation of Colors from Scouts BSA Pack 807, the cub master of which is Alice Courtland. NES students also performed the song of each branch of the Armed Forces, giving the chance for veterans in the room to stand during their respective songs.

