RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Transportation’s crews, contractors and volunteers collected more than 11 million pounds of litter from roadsides, exceeding the state’s record for litter collection set in 2019.
“This is the kind of record we never wanted to break,” Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. “I am very proud of the hard working employees, contractors and volunteers who’ve helped us collect this trash, but litter shouldn’t be there in the first place. Keeping North Carolina beautiful starts with everyone doing their part.”
Since Jan. 1, NCDOT has collected more than 11 million pounds of litter, totaling more than $15.8 million on litter collection efforts.
In 2019, NCDOT forces and volunteers set the previous record by collecting 10.5 million pounds of litter statewide.
NCDOT’s litter management programs are multifaceted. The department makes use of state-owned forces and contract services statewide. NCDOT’s Sponsor-A-Highway Program allows businesses, organizations and individuals to sponsor litter removal along roadsides. NCDOT is also proud to partner with the more than 120,000 participants in the Adopt-A-Highway Program, where volunteers pledge to clean a section of our highways at least four times a year.
If a community member spots someone littering from their vehicle, they can report them with NCDOT’s Swat-A-Litterbug app by downloading the app at ncdot.gov/litter.
Litter is unsightly, costs millions of dollars to clean up and can hurt the environment, tourism and the state’s quality of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.