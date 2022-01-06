Charlene Horton

ACMS eighth grade teacher Charlene Horton has been named as an NCCAT Beginning Teacher of the Year finalist.

Twenty-seven teachers from across North Carolina, including from Ashe County, have been selected as finalists for the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year Award in honor of their dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students to achieve.

One of these talented educators will be named the NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year. The award is scheduled to be presented on February 17, 2022, at the Bardo Center on Western Carolina University campus.

“Public school educators across our state work hard every day to make an impact on the lives of North Carolina students,” NCCAT Executive Director M. Brock Womble said. “Taking time to honor excellent beginning educators across our state through the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year program is important, as we are continually striving to elevate the teaching profession and emphasize the significance of the work they do every day. Congratulations to these finalists and the school districts they represent. We look forward to having them with us for a week of professional development and a special night to honor the teaching profession.”

The NCCAT 2022 Prudential NC Beginning Teacher of the Year finalists are:

Anson County Schools — Erin Thomas

Ashe County Schools — Charlene Horton

Asheboro City Schools — Keichelle Joyce

Beaufort County Schools — Brianna Genello

Brunswick County Schools — Denise-Marie Copeland

Buncombe County Schools — Anneliese Shreve

Charlotte Lab Charter School — Meghan Dugan

Cleveland County Schools — Ricky Alston Jr.

Clinton City Schools — Thomas Kweon

Edenton-Chowan Schools — Kaitlyn Smith

Franklin County Schools — Rachel McKeithan

Greene County Schools — Meghan Chinn

Guilford County Schools — Minh McNicholas

Harnett County Schools — Jenae Dwornicki

Lee County Schools — Riley Sullivan

McDowell County Schools — Nicholas Reller

Mount Airy City Schools — Candie Fenton-Haynes

New Hanover County Schools — Rachel Norfleet

Newton-Conover City Schools — Kayleigh Spivey

Orange County Schools — Xavier Adams

Pitt County Schools — Ashley Parmley

Socrates Academy — Jackson Barkley

Southern Wake Academy — David Witkowski

Stanly County Schools — Casey Thompson

Transylvania County Schools — Ashlee O’Dwyer

Wake County Public Schools — Zoe Grove

Wilkes County Schools — Brooke Bentley

