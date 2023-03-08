BOONE — To celebrate 30 years of positive impact on behalf of older adults across the state, Watauga County Project on Aging will host a celebration at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 17.
Watauga County’s North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislature representative Mary Moretz will share a program about their work and announce the NCSTHL’s Top Five Legislative Priorities for consideration by the NC General Assembly in the 2023-24 legislative cycle, as follows:
Allocate an additional $8M in recurring funds for Adult Protective Services (APS) to address staff shortages.
Increase the Senior Center General Purpose Appropriation by $1,265,316 in recurring funds.
Allocate an additional $8M in recurring funds for the Home and Community Care Block Grant.
Allocate an additional $1.5M in recurring funds for 11 additional long-term care ombudsmen.
Strengthen long-term care staffing standards.
Since its creation with the passage of Senate Bill 479 in July of 1993, the North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislature (NCSTHL) has served as a nonpartisan, unicameral body tasked by the North Carolina General Assembly to identify the most pressing issues facing older adults across the state and propose new legislation that will improve their quality of life.
Watauga County Project on Aging and High Country Area Agency on Aging will provide pastries and coffee and our state and local elected officials have been invited.
The event is located at the Lois E Harrill Senior Center, 132 Poplar Grove Connector, Suite A in Boone.
About the NCSTHL
The North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislature was created as a nonpartisan, unicameral body by the North Carolina General Assembly with the passage of Senate Bill 479 in July of 1993. Its purpose is to identify the most pressing issues facing older adults across the state and propose new legislation that will improve their quality of life to the NC General Assembly. The NCSTHL is comprised of delegates and alternates representing each of North Carolina’s 100 counties, supported by the Area Agencies on Aging serving the state’s 16 service areas. For more information about NCSTHL, visit www.ncseniortarheellegislature.org.
