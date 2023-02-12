children's council logo

WATAUGA — Applications are now open for the NC Pre-K Program, which is a state-funded free prekindergarten program for eligible children in Watauga County and is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness.

The Children’s Council of Watauga County is currently collaborating with Watauga County Schools and Appalachian State University’s Lucy Brock Child Development Program to provide eight pre-kindergarten classrooms in each elementary school for the 2023-24 school year.

