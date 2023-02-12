WATAUGA — Applications are now open for the NC Pre-K Program, which is a state-funded free prekindergarten program for eligible children in Watauga County and is designed to provide high-quality educational experiences to enhance school readiness.
The Children’s Council of Watauga County is currently collaborating with Watauga County Schools and Appalachian State University’s Lucy Brock Child Development Program to provide eight pre-kindergarten classrooms in each elementary school for the 2023-24 school year.
The Children’s Council is presently the NC Pre-Kindergarten Program contractor for Watauga County. As the contractor, The Children’s Council oversees the application process, placement of children, and monitors the classrooms and program. The NC Pre-K program follows Watauga County Schools’ calendar and hours of operation. Watauga County Schools’ Afterschool Program is not available to NC Pre-K children.
NC Pre-K applications opened on Feb. 1 and are due by 4:30 p.m. on May 5. Applications should be submitted to The Children’s Council of Watauga County’s office for all sites. Applications for the NC Pre-K program are available at The Children’s Council or may be downloaded from The Children’s Council’s website at www.thechildrenscouncil.org.
The following are eligibility requirements:
A child must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 31, and may not be kindergarten age eligible.
A child that meets the age requirement is eligible for NC Pre-K if the child is from a family whose gross income is at or below 75% of the State Median Income (SMI).
Children of certain military families are also eligible without regard to income.
In addition, up to 20% of age eligible children enrolled may have family incomes in excess of 75% SMI if they have documented risk factors in specific categories including developmental disability, Limited English Proficiency, educational need, or chronic health condition.
Although a child may meet one or more eligibility factors, placement is not guaranteed in an NC Pre-K classroom. Typically, a waiting list exists due to insufficient funding to serve all eligible children.
For questions and more information, please contact Hunter Varipapa, the NC Pre-Kindergarten Coordinator at (828) 262-5424.
