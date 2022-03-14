SANTEE COOPER LAKES - Two NC natives registered their caught fish in the Santee Cooper Trophy Five Award Program. David Kent Houck of Todd, NC registered a 41.5 pound catfish he caught while fishing on the Santee Cooper lakes on Nov. 21. Colby Lewis of West Jefferson, NC registered a 52 pound blue catfish he caught while fishing on the Santee Cooper lakes on Jan. 23. Both individuals will receive a parchment signed by South Carolina governor Henry McMaster.
The Santee Cooper Trophy Five is a lifetime program designed to give recognition to sportsmen who make a trophy catch of a game fish from the Santee Cooper Lakes.
