BOONE — The Blue Ridge Chapter of the North Carolina Native Plant Society is announcing the dates of their annual plant sales for this year. These popular sale events will be held at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens located at 651 Horn in the West Drive, Boone.
The dates for the events are Saturday, May 21 and Saturday, June 18. Both events will run from 8:00am to 12 p.m., rain or shine. If either event is cancelled due to severe weather, June 25 is a rain date.
Exciting new species have been added to the sale this year, to include spring ephemerals, flowering perennials, ferns, grasses, sedges, trees and shrubs native to this region and well suited to our local growing conditions. Native grasses, sedges and various groundcovers are great solutions for home-owners looking to stabilize a slope, or grow plants in shady spots.
Native spring ephemerals are harbingers of spring, which many gardeners and nature lovers look forward to each year. Summer blooming native perennials support pollinators and birds, bring color to the summer garden, and promote a healthy ecosystem. Planting native trees and shrubs supports nesting birds by providing a healthy supply of insects to feed their growing chicks.
Some rare species will be available. The NC Native Plant Society promotes legal and ethical sourcing of all plant species.
“We will have some rare and endangered species for sale again such as Venus Flytraps and Oconee Bells, all propagated legally. Our flytraps for example were started in tissue culture by students at Appalachian State University,” said Dr. Annkatrin Rose, chair of the Blue Ridge Chapter. “When buying endangered plants like this, it is important that buyers ask for their origin to make sure they are not contributing to the problem of poaching by purchasing plants that have been illegally dug from the wild.”
Most perennials will be sold in $6 quart and $10 gallon containers. Trees, shrubs and rare species will be individually priced. This is the first year that credit cards will be accepted, along with cash and checks.
This is a nonprofit fundraiser with proceeds from the sales benefitting both Blue Ridge Chapter of the Native Plant Society and the Daniel Boone Native Gardens.
“The Daniel Boone Native Gardens appreciates the NC Native Plant Society’s efforts to provide to our community a plant sale offering native plants to gardeners. The proceeds of the sale are used to pay our Horticulturist and to maintain and improve the Gardens,” said Rebecca Hutchins, board chair DBNG.
For more information visit ncwildflower.org/blue-ridge/.
