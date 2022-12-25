NC Cooperative Extension.jpg

JEFFERSON — North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Ashe County Center, Ashe County Parks and Recreation and the County of Ashe will once again be providing a location for home Christmas tree disposal.

Christmas trees will be accepted Dec. 26, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023 in the parking lot across from the Ashe Park entrance. Signs will be posted on the lot.

