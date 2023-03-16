Screen Shot 2023-03-14 at 11.19.33 AM.png

BOONE — Dr. Ken Duckworth, medical director for National Alliance on Mental Illness, will speak to the local group on April 3.

Taking that first step to determine if you or a loved one has a mental illness can be intimidating. Navigating the mental health care system in America can lead to confusion and frustration at every turn. The National Alliance on Mental Illness and its medical director, Ken Duckworth, have produced a guidebook for these processes entitled “You Are Not Alone.”

