trethewey-1.jpg

Natasha Trethewey, Pulitzer Prize winner and former U.S. poet laureate, will visit App State on April 20.

BOONE — Appalachian State University’s The Schaefer Center Presents and Appalachian Journal present a reading by poet Natasha Trethewey on Thursday, April 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Blue Ridge Ballroom (Room 201AB) in the Plemmons Student Union as part of the spring 2023 Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series.

Tiffany Green, a senior English major from Marshville, will introduce Trethewey. A book signing and sale will follow the reading. This event is free and open to the public. To request a disability accommodation, visit odr.appstate.edu.

