RALEIGH — The N.C. State Fair is looking for home chefs to spice up the competitions at the fair with 11 days of cooking challenges. Included are loaded nachos, ultimate brownies, spirited pies, quirky cobbler, a make-ahead breakfast challenge, chili cook-off, grain bowls, sirloin salad, fair food featuring bacon and chicken casserole.

“Like the N.C. State Fair, cooking is a way to bring people together,” said John Buettner, competitive exhibits director. “I know that the competitions offered this year will bring out the creative side of our home chefs and I can’t wait to see the results. In addition to bragging rights, the winning recipe for each challenge brings home a prize of $500.” Recipes will be judged on appearance, taste and creativity.

