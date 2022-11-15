RALEIGH – To show its appreciation for the service and sacrifice made by veterans and current military members, the N.C. Forest Service is offering a 25% discount on tree seedling orders placed by active, honorably discharged or retired military personnel during the month of November. The discount applies to the first $500 of all new orders, up to a $125 discount.
“North Carolina is home to many veterans and current military members, many of whom are forestland owners,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “This discount is a token of appreciation as we honor them this Veteran’s Day and it also helps ensure the sustainability of forestland in the state.”
To qualify for the discount, proof of service is required. A valid military ID, Department of Defense Form 214/215 or National Guard Bureau Form 22/22A is acceptable. Standard shipping rates still apply. Tree seedlings may be ordered by calling 1-888-NCTREES or by visiting www.buynctrees.com.
The N.C. Forest Service Nursery and Tree Improvement program ensures that residents of North Carolina have access to the best native trees and genetics available for use on their land. Current available inventory includes loblolly pine, shortleaf pine, white pine, Fraser and Turkish firs as well as a variety of spruces and hardwoods.
