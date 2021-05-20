Editor’s note: This article is part of a series highlighting day trips in and around the High Country for community members to enjoy.
BOONE — It’s a situation straight out of a sci-fi movie: the world is being held hostage by a super villain wielding weapons of global destruction.
World superpowers have been given one hour to surrender their forces or risk global destruction. But fortunately, American intelligence captured the villain.
In one last attempt to break the villain, the United States is implementing an experimental and dangerous new technology known as The Omega Device — a meta-phasic nanite fusion process that allows a team to project deep into the villain’s psyche and try and find the shutdown codes without getting lost.
This is the current theme of the Mysterium Escape Adventure’s “The Omega Device” escape room on King Street in Boone. In the escape room, teams of up to eight people have one hour to complete various puzzles that reveal clues to the next step to eventually escape the room. Each team is allowed up to three hints throughout the attempt if they need it.
The Omega Device room has a success rate of about 60 percent, according to the owner Shaun Cardwell.
Cardwell started Mysterium from scratch about five years ago, and is not part of a franchise. He went to his first escape room in Charlotte and said he became hooked.
“It was really cool,” Cardwell said. “Really nothing else out there like that. So that’s really what got me hooked. After that, I was dead set on doing this myself.”
Cardwell designs and builds his escape rooms himself. He said he has a notebook with all his ideas for a theme that just of pops into his head.
“My rooms are a little bit like a movie or a book or something like that,” Cardwell said. “The storylines progress as you make your way through the room, and there’s always a conclusion to the story whether you make it out or not.”
The Omega Device is the one room currently operating in Mysterium. Cardwell said he has another theme in the works that he’s excited about.
While he doesn’t have an exact timeline yet of when it will open, Cardwell hopes to eventually open the multi-room Vice Miami escape room.
“This will be a very cool, sleek, fun detective story,” Cardwell said. “You’re basically vice detectives in 1980s Miami. You’ve been framed for murder and there’s a mole in the department.”
The tasks people have to complete include finding the mole in the police department and clearing their name of the murder charge.
“During all this there’s like this kind of eccentric ‘80s style sort of drug lord that you’re setting up in a kind of sting operation,” Cardwell said. “I got some really cool clues and puzzles and things like that.”
Cardwell said he can fit at least four escape rooms in the building he is currently occupying. Previously, Mysterium was at a smaller building — next to what is now the restaurant Ransom Pub — where he could only operate one escape room at a time. He opened in the current space in December.
Despite the pandemic, Cardwell said business has been fairly steady. He has been at a lower capacity to allow for time to clean the room after each team attempts it.
Any age is allowed to do the escape room, but those younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Cardwell said he has had people of all ages participate in the escape room.
“I think anybody can come out and enjoy it,” Cardwell said.
Mysterium only allows repeat players to participate a second time if they book the entire room or a private room. For example, a group of three with repeat players must book the entire room ensuring no first time group can book and enter with them.
Tickets to Mysterium Escape Adventure, located at 737 West King St., costs $25 per person or $20 for college students. Mysterium is open Thursday through Saturday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. People can walk-in to see if there is a time slot available, but Cardwell said booking a time slot is the best chance to make sure a spot is available.
More information can be found at www.mysteriumboone.com.
