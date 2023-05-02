JEFFERSON — The sixth grade Battle of the Books team from Mountain View Elementary School won the county competition on March 6 and advanced on to the regional competition. The regional competition took place on March 28 at Appalachian State University and the team won third place for the region.
The team of seven students read and reread the competition list of 16 books. During the competition, the students had to answer questions about the books by naming the title and the author of the book. The questions can be about major events or themes in a book or even minor incidents in a book.
One question the team had while practicing this year was: “In which book is a character’s favorite color orange?” The team was able to filter down to books that made logical sense and answered it correctly within the 20 seconds they are allowed to discuss possible answers. Way to go team!
