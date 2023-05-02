MBOB 2023.jpg

Mountain View Elementary School’s sixth grade Battle of the Books team members were Chase R., Caleb M, Haylon C., Maggie H., Norah H., Liam P. and Abby W.

 Photo courtesy of Colleen Dixon

JEFFERSON — The sixth grade Battle of the Books team from Mountain View Elementary School won the county competition on March 6 and advanced on to the regional competition. The regional competition took place on March 28 at Appalachian State University and the team won third place for the region.

The team of seven students read and reread the competition list of 16 books. During the competition, the students had to answer questions about the books by naming the title and the author of the book. The questions can be about major events or themes in a book or even minor incidents in a book.

