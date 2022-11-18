HIGH COUNTRY – The Mustard Seed Market will present its 3rd Annual Artisan Holiday Market this December.
The Artisan Holiday Market will take place on the Mustard Seed Market’s campus from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3.
“We expect this to be our most festive event of the year,” said Mustard Seed Marketing Manager Madeline Stewart. “With over 40 applicants this year, we had to rearrange our previous layout to include more vendors. As a result, we have repeat vendors from our past events as well as new artisans this year.”
The event will include 22 local vendors and artisans with unique crafts chosen by the Mustard Seed Market’s buying team. Product ranges from local artwork, ceramics, cupcakes, woodwork, candles, jewelry and more. The Mustard Seed will also have a full selection of holiday gifts and decor in their shop, along with Christmas trees, holiday wreaths, garlands, ornaments and more.
Bonfires and live music will also provide a relaxing holiday shopping experience.
“With Thanksgiving over, Christmas and the holidays are the main focus in most people’s homes. We hope to give local vendors a platform to showcase their art to our clientele while offering our curated holiday selection at the Market shop,” said Mustard Seed Market Owner and Founder Danielle Stewart. “We aim to offer a fun and easy shopping experience for Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers, and decorations to fit every home atmosphere.”
Parking for the event is in front of the Mustard Seed Market and the lower parking lot on Aho Road.
The event is free. A list of participating vendors is accessible on the Mustard Seed Market’s website.
