WEST JEFFERSON — On the evening of July 2, crowds gathered in West Jefferson’s Back Street Park to hear a performance by Wayne Henderson and Herb Key, two of the High Country’s most well-regarded musicians.
The concert was provided free by the West Jefferson Community Partnership, with this concert in particular sponsored by the Ashe County Chamber of Commerce.
“I was pleased with the turnout. Wayne and his friends always bring out a good crowd. Their music was fun and entertaining, the weather couldn’t have been better and the crowd had the chance to enjoy all West Jefferson has to offer,” said Karen Moll of the West Jefferson Community Partnership. “The West Jefferson Community Partnership have hopes that residents and guests alike will attend the concerts in this Summer Series, visit our restaurants and attend the many other events offered on Friday nights and throughout the summer. It was a good night, a great way to start our concert schedule of talented musicians.”
Aside from his musical prowess, Wayne Henderson is an experienced luthier, having made guitars and mandolins for some of the most famous musicians in the world. Through the years, Henderson has toured the world, entertaining thousands of audiences both at home and abroad.
Herb Key has been a musician for most of his life, also spending more than 30 years as a luthier, making, repairing and restoring instruments. As a youth, Key grew up on the sounds of Mother Maybelle of the Carter family and listening to the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday nights.
Performing along side Henderson and Key during the Backstreet Park concert was expert mandolinist Randy Greer.
This summer will make 10 years that the West Jefferson Community Partnership has sponsored musical performances for the public. The next Backstreet Park concert will be held on July 9, at 5:30 p.m. and will feature the guitar and banjo duo Steve Lewis and Susan Trianosky. For more information visit ashechamber.com/.
The Backstreet Park in located at 2nd Avenue in West Jefferson.
