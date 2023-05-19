WEST JEFFERSON — A special music show honoring Ashe County Veterans will be happening on from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson.
Music Fest for Vets is being presented by the New River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and the Piecemakers Quilt Guild.
In addition to supporting local veterans, the show will also raise money to benefit the North Carolina Fisher Houses located in Fort Bragg and at Camp Lejeune.
The Fisher House Foundation was created as a way to help provide housing for families of wounded military personnel that are in need of medical treatment. Fisher Houses allow for the family members to be close by the medical facilities where the military member is receiving treatment. Since the organization was founded in 1990, The Fisher House Foundation has been able to assist more than 455,000 families with temporary housing across the United States.
The featured artist for this year’s show will be Little Horse. Admission for the show will be $10 at the door.
