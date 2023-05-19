Fisher House logo.jpg

WEST JEFFERSON — A special music show honoring Ashe County Veterans will be happening on from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson.

Music Fest for Vets is being presented by the New River Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America and the Piecemakers Quilt Guild.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.