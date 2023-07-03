Museum of Ashe County History.jpg

Visit the Museum of Ashe County History for Life on the Home Front on July 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

 Photo submitted

JEFFERSON — On July 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Museum of Ashe County History will host Life on the Home Front, a 1940s living history event.

Come see history brought to life by members of The Friends of the 40s, a living history organization geared towards educating the public about civilian life during World War II. Visitors will have the opportunity to chat with reenactors and view several displays on topics ranging from Civilian Defense and air raid wardens, to volunteer nurse aids, scrap drives, and women factory workers.

  

