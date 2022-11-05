JEFFERSON — On Thursday, Nov. 17, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. the Museum of Ashe County History will be hosting an Education Story Swap, as well as a dedication for their new Early Education in Ashe County Exhibit. Ashe County educators, school staff, and students — both past and present- are encouraged to come by and share their favorite stories about their time with the local school system.
“A big part of local history is oral history and preserving local stories. We think this will be a great opportunity for the community to come together to reminisce and share some memories about the local school system,” said Museum of Ashe County History Director, Andrew Cole. “We had originally planned to dedicate our education exhibit at the beginning of October, but Hurricane Ian put a damper on that. However, we think this get together will be even better.”
Likewise, those who have photographs of local schools, educators, or staff are encouraged to bring them so they can be scanned. The photos will then be added to the museum’s photo database for future generations to enjoy.
This event is free and open to the public, and light refreshments such as cookies and soft drinks will be available. The Museum of Ashe County History is located at 301 East Main Street in Jefferson. If you have any questions about this event give the museum a call at (336) 846-1904.
