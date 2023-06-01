Summer Tip-Off & Militia Encampment - 1

JEFFERSON — On June 3, the Museum of Ashe County History will host a Summer Starter, an open house event featuring the Over Mountain Victory Trail Association. Come celebrate the upcoming summer season with a community dish tasting, book sale, exhibit dedication, and living history encampment.

During this event visitors will have an opportunity to sample dishes from the Ashe County cookbook, “Steeped in History,” tour the museum’s newest exhibit titled Love, Loss, and Basketball: The 1965 Ashe Central Basketball Team, enjoy live music, and more.

