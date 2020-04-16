Movies about dumb people don’t have to be dumb. Some are brilliant pieces of satire. So, we turned to Ranker.com to help us identify some very good movies about very stupid characters.
10. “The Jerk” (1979) – Steve Martin is a jerk who sets out to make his way in the world. Working at a traveling circus he meets a beautiful trapeze artist, Bernadette Peters. This was Martin’s first starring role in a feature film.
9. “Mean Girls” (2004) – Tina Fey wrote and co-stars in this tale about high school social cliques. Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amy Poehler join her in the nasty fun.
8. “The Naked Gun” (1988) – One-time leading man Leslie Nielsen makes a brilliant career change by playing a bumbling cop. This comedy is subtitled “From the Files of Police Squad!”
7. “Dumb and Dumber” (1994) – Lloyd and Harry make a road trip to return a briefcase to a pretty lady. Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels make unforgettable dummies.
6. “Clueless” (1995) – Based on Jane Austen’s “Emma,” Alicia Silverstone and her high school pals meddle in other people’s relationships.
5. “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989) – Two goofballs go time-traveling by stepping into a phone booth. Superman beware. With the help of George Carlin, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are off to meet historic people for a school project.
4. “Best in Show” (2000) – Christopher Guest does a mockumentary about dog shows. You will recognize his familiar repertoire cast, from Fred Willard to Catherine O’Hare to Eugene Levy.
3. “Idiocracy” (2006) – Luke Wilson and Maya Rudolph participate in a suspended animation experiment and wind up 500 years in the future. As Rip Van Winkle discovered, things can change. In this case, people have gotten more stupid.
2. “Airplane” (1980) – A take-off on disaster films, all the visual jokes and silly word play will have you flying high with laughter. Robert Hayes and Julie Hagerty help crew this comedy directed by David and Jerry Zucker, and Jim Abraham.
1. “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” (1975) – The British comedy troupe takes on the Middle Ages in this silly satire about King Arthur’s Roundtable. It was the basis for the Broadway show, “Spamalot.”
Where’s “Forest Gump,” you might ask? Fair enough, we would have included it too. But this is Ranker’s ranking, so we have to wonder why they were so dumb as to leave it off.
