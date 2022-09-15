MOUNTAIN CITY — Mountain Youth Academy Trauma Recovery Center for Children and Adolescents is pleased to announce that it has broken ground on its new 120-bed Trauma Residential Facility for youth ages 5-17 in need of mental health services stemming from trauma.
Based on approval received from the Johnson County Commission, Mountain Youth Academy is expanding its current 88-bed facility into a state-of-the-art, trauma-based facility to better serve youth in need of recovery. We expect to open the new facility in the final quarter of 2023. The new $30 million facility is designed to balance safety through supervision and interaction with a kid-friendly atmosphere that allows kids to be kids while receiving needed medical treatment. This growth will provide approximately 50 new full-time jobs with current average compensation over MIT Calculator, Living Wage for Johnson County.
During the construction phase of the new building, our existing building remains operational, serving our community. Upon completion of the new building, demolition will occur on the existing building.
“This facility expansion will allow us to enhance our services to those in our care while enhancing our ability to meet the needs of the community and decrease wait time for treatment,” said Eric Dunkerly, Chief Executive Officer of Mountain Youth Academy.
“We are excited to also grow our team by adding more than 50 new career opportunities. We are fortunate to have essential healthcare workers who are compassionate and dedicated to the delivery of care for childhood victims of trauma. We appreciate the relationships we have with those that prioritize the care for children that we provide. Our success is rooted in part to the great support and relationships afforded to us with our regulatory, contractual and community partners.”
Mountain Youth Academy opened in 2005, licensed as a 60-bed facility. Over the past seven years, the facility has continued to expand to allow for greater access to care.
Mountain Youth Academy offers traditional and innovative treatments for children suffering from mental health issues. The therapeutic treatments offered include Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing, Neuro-feedback, and psychodrama. Trauma treatment approaches are based on the individualized treatment needs of each child.
The facility continues to expand on quality of care by adding mental health clinicians and staff to increase student activities that provide for a healthier lifestyle. Academic credits are offered onsite through our independent licensed school through Tennessee Department of Education.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.