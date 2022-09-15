MOUNTAIN CITY — Mountain Youth Academy Trauma Recovery Center for Children and Adolescents is pleased to announce that it has broken ground on its new 120-bed Trauma Residential Facility for youth ages 5-17 in need of mental health services stemming from trauma.

Based on approval received from the Johnson County Commission, Mountain Youth Academy is expanding its current 88-bed facility into a state-of-the-art, trauma-based facility to better serve youth in need of recovery. We expect to open the new facility in the final quarter of 2023. The new $30 million facility is designed to balance safety through supervision and interaction with a kid-friendly atmosphere that allows kids to be kids while receiving needed medical treatment. This growth will provide approximately 50 new full-time jobs with current average compensation over MIT Calculator, Living Wage for Johnson County.

