The Downtown Boone Development Association, in collaboration with the Watauga County Public Library, is planning an exciting scavenger hunt in Downtown Boone for Now through Oct. 31.
To participate, pick up a morse code decoding worksheet outside of The Jones House or the Watauga County Public Library. Then search in the windows of downtown businesses for the bright orange informational mini-posters about Monarch Butterflies. Decode the morse code found on each poster to reveal a secret message that may lead to a small reward. Additionally, if you slip your completed worksheet into the library book drop or the Town Hall night deposit slot, you will be entered into a drawing to win another small prize.
Boone is on the migration path for monarchs as the last generation of the season begins to travel back to Mexico for the winter. The monarch caterpillars and chrysalises can be found in this area throughout the month of Sept. and Oct. Learn more about the mini miracle of the Monarch as you participate in this fun, free, educational, and socially distant activity. You will need to supply your own pen or pencil for this activity.
For more information please contact Downtown Development Coordinator Lane Moody at (828) 268-6283 or Youth Services at the Watauga County Public Library at (828) 264-8784
