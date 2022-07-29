Laura Boosinger, Josh Goforth and Orville Hicks.jpg

Photo of Laura Boosinger and Josh Goforth and storyteller Orville Hicks.

 Photo Submitted

BOONE – Mountain Home Music is pleased to announce a series of concerts highlighting North Carolina Appalachian tradition bearers, at the beautifully restored Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. First up, prepare for an evening of non-stop entertainment and goosebumps with Laura Boosinger and Josh Goforth joined by storyteller, Orville Hicks on Saturday, July 30. This program of music and mountain folklore, featuring award-winning Western North Carolina natives, is not to be missed.

In addition to the July 30 program, Mountain Home Music’s 2022 programming at the Appalachian Theatre boasts the Jeff Little Trio on Thursday, Sept. 1, and the Burnett Sisters on Saturday, Oct. 15. All shows begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.50 for students, $17.50 for Mountain Home Music members, and $22.50 for the general public and are available at the Appalachian Theatre Box Office, 559 West King Street, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, or via apptheatre.org.

