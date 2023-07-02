BOONE — A Mountain Home Music Fourth of July musical tradition, “Bluegrass and Brass” returns to the High Country. This special patriotic show has been a High Country staple since 1999 and features the unusual blending of musical styles by the Mountain Home Bluegrass Boys and the King Street Brass Band.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Boone. The program will run until 8:30 PM without an intermission so that folks can still make their favorite local fireworks displays. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger and students with ID. Purchase tickets at mountainhomemusic.org or at the door.
