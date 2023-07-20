Asa Nelson.jpg

Asa Nelson

 Photo submitted

WEST JEFFERSON — Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music presents the second concert in its 2023 Matinee Concert Series at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at the Ashe Civic Center in West Jefferson, featuring 17-year-old fiddler Asa Nelson.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the “pay as you exit” program. No admission fee will be collected at the door, but attendees are encouraged to make a $10 donation after the show concludes.

  

